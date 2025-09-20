Fair 70°

Masked Thieves Smash Cases In Manchester Mall Jewelry Heist

Manchester police are searching for three men after a violent jewelry store heist inside Buckland Hills Mall.

Masked men smashed display cases at King Jewelers in Manchester's Buckland Hills Mall during a heist on Wednesday evening, Sept. 17.

 Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department
Two suspects stormed into King Jewelers around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17,  while a third acted as a lookout outside, according to police. Surveillance video shows the masked men smashing display cases with hammers to grab chains, earrings, and other valuable items. 

Investigators said the value of the stolen jewelry is still being determined. After the theft, the suspects ran away. 

Manchester police are asking for the public's help to identify the men. 

Authorities urge anyone who saw suspicious activity at the mall during the time of the theft to contact Detective Sargolini at 959-333-5146.

