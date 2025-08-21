Manchester Street Fight Ends In Ghost Gun Bust, 5 Arrested: Police

According to police, officers arrived at Delmont Street in Manchester around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, to reports of a fight. They found “multiple people actively engaged in a physical altercation” in the roadway, Manchester officers said.

At the same time, a vehicle linked to the fight attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by officers near Delmont and Summit streets.

Inside the car, police found two adult men and a juvenile. Investigators said they recovered a “Glock-style ghost gun” with no serial number, equipped with an extended 40-round magazine loaded with 15 rounds. Officers also seized a realistic-looking BB gun.

Police determined the three males in the car had brought two females to the home on Delmont Street with the intent to fight another woman. The altercation sparked calls from witnesses, prompting the police response.

The driver, 18-year-old Trezir Johnson of Bloomfield, was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. He posted a $75,000 bond, authorities said.

Passenger Austin Copeland, 18, of Bloomfield, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a firearm with no serial number, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, and weapons in a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $300,000 bond, officials said.

A 17-year-old juvenile male in the car was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, and carrying a dangerous weapon. His name was not released because of his age.

Two more people were arrested in connection with the fight: another 17-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old Jurriah Kelly of Manchester. Both face charges of breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Manchester police seized the gun, and the investigation is ongoing.

