Ryan Moan, 33, of Coventry, served with the Manchester Police Department since 2017 and was taken into custody Friday, Dec. 6, on charges of risk of injury to a child, enticing a minor by computer, misrepresentation of age to entice a minor, and tampering with physical evidence, the department said.

Although Moan worked as a resource officer for Manchester Public Schools, police confirmed the charges do not involve a Manchester student or resident.

Manchester Town Manager Steve Stephanou and Police Chief William Darby issued a joint statement Friday, saying they felt "outraged and disturbed" by the charges.

The Town of Manchester and Manchester Police Department (MPD) are shocked, outraged, and disturbed by these alleged actions. Comments will be limited given the ongoing investigation, but the Town is committed to full transparency.The alleged actions are in complete contrast to MPD’s values of integrity, compassion, and fairness and do not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the officers who make up the department.As parents, we understand the impact this news may have on parents and guardians who place trust in those who serve our students. If any child or member of the Manchester Public Schools (MPS) community needs support, please do not hesitate to reach out to MPD and/or designated contacts at MPS.

Moan was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 3, 2025.

Following his arrest, Manchester Police placed Moan on unpaid leave.

Investigators asking anyone with information about Moan's conduct to contact Manchester Lt. Ryan Shea at 860-645-5520 or shear@manchesterct.gov.

