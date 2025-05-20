Overcast 61°

Manchester Police ID 24-Year-Old Windsor Locks Man Found Shot Dead Inside Idling Car

Police have identified the man found dead in an idling car early Tuesday morning, May 20, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Jordan Patterson, 24, of Windsor Locks, was found just before 4 a.m. with a single bullet wound to his torso in the driver's seat of a vehicle near Irving and Woodland in Manchester, police said. 

First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.

Manchester police are investigating the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information on Patterson's death or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Detective Kaczerski at (860) 645-5546.

