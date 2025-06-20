Manchester Police, DEA Raid Apartment in Fentanyl, Cocaine Bust

The East Central Narcotics Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Regional Office carried out a series of search warrants at an apartment at 88-7 Oak Street in Manchester.

The focus of the investigation was Derrick Lee, a 25-year-old from Manchester, authorities said.

Inside the apartment, investigators uncovered a stash of illegal drugs — 10 grams of raw fentanyl and 10 grams of cocaine, including both powder and crack forms. According to police, the drugs were “packaged in a manner consistent with distribution,” suggesting they were meant for street-level sales.

Lee was arrested at the scene and now faces several serious charges: three counts of possession with intent to distribute (for fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine), operating a drug factory, and interfering with police.

He was booked and held on a $250,000 bond, authorities said.

