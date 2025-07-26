Manchester Man Exposed Himself To 2 Women Hours Apart: Police

Nickholas Dizon, 26, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with two counts of breach of peace, two counts of public indecency, stalking, and interfering with police, authorities said.

A woman called Manchester police around 9:30 a.m. to report a man had exposed himself to her at Center Springs Park, made inappropriate comments, and followed her onto Main Street, authorities said. She ran into a nearby business to get help, but Dizon ran away before officers arrived.

Later that day, around 4:30 p.m., an employee at the Hungry Tiger Café and Restaurant called police to report a man had exposed himself to her outside the restaurant. She confronted him, and he ran away, police said.

Manchester officers located Dizon at a CVS Pharmacy near the second scene, and he was identified as the man in both incidents, police said.

Dizon is being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Anyone who witnessed either incident or has information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

