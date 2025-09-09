Fair 69°

Manchester Man Dies After Medical Emergency Leads To Multi-Car Crash: Police

An 83-year-old man died following a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning, Sept. 9, police said.

Josh Lanier
The driver hit a parked car near 186 East Center Street in Manchester just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9. The impact sent him careening into another vehicle, investigators said. 

“Preliminary findings indicate that the operator may have suffered a medical emergency before the initial collision,” police said.

Emergency crews rushed the Manchester man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name.

No other injuries were reported. 

Manchester police are investigating the crash.

Detectives urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it to contact Officer Nicholas Sinopoli at 860-533-8620.

