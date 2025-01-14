Manchester Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Home

Crews were called to a home at 69 Fleming Street in Manchester just before 2:30 p.m. They arrived to find smoke billowing from the roofline.

The family escaped mostly unharmed. Paramedics examined one person for smoke inhalation at the scene, but they did not need to be hospitalized.

Firefighters battled inside and rescued the dog, returning it to its owners unharmed.

To ventilate the smoke, crews cut holes in the roof and brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

