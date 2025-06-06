Manchester Drug Dealer With 130 Lbs Of Pot Kidnaps Uber Driver Trying To Flee Cops: Prosecutor

New Jersey State Police responded to a notification from Pennsylvania State Police about a pursuit of Drew Earlington in a motor vehicle from Lebanon, PA, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said.

Drew Earlington had called an Uber to help him flee to New Jersey, unlawfully confining the driver for a substantial period of time as he tried to evade Pennsylvania police, authorities said

The Uber driver surreptitiously contacted the police for help, after which state police in Perryville located the car and conducted a traffic stop, authorities said. The Uber driver told police that Earlington placed several bags into her vehicle after she picked him up, authorities said .

The troopers subsequently located duffel bags inside the vehicle containing approximately 130 pounds of suspected marijuana, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police later confirmed that they had observed the duffel bags in the motor vehicle Earlington operated before he eluded them, authorities said.

Earlington is charged with kidnapping, criminal restraint, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and disorderly persons possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Earlington is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a pretrial detention hearing, authorities said.

