Major Home Goods Chain Declares Bankruptcy, Blames Trump Tariffs: See List Of Closing Stores

At Home has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Dallas-area company announced on Monday, June 16. The retailer said it reached a deal with lenders to eliminate nearly $2 billion in debt and receive a $200 million capital infusion.

The move will allow At Home to continue operating during the court-supervised restructuring process.

"We are continuing to offer the home furnishing pairings that customers expect to find at our stores and online," the company said on its restructuring website. "At Home's unique and influential brand continues to provide exceptional value through affordable design and decorating solutions, and we remain a trusted source for stylish, approachable home designs customers know and love."

According to court documents, At Home has blamed Trump's constantly changing tariffs for hurting the retailer's financial health throughout 2025.

"The introduction of broad-based tariffs caused significant unpredictability and disruption to the retail industry and put retailers — especially ones like At Home — in a difficult operating position," At Home said in a court filing. "Imported products became more costly immediately upon tariffs taking effect. Given that At Home purchases most of its merchandise from foreign product partners, the company was forced to consider whether to raise prices for customers or bear the extra costs itself."

At Home specifically cited the impact of Trump's trade war against China, a main supplier of the retailer's inventory. Trump escalated the tariff on China to as high as 145% before agreeing to a 90-day pause for negotiations, but leaving a 30% duty in effect.

The company said the higher costs of Chinese goods are "making it hard to plan and manage inventory."

"At the same time, the amount of cargo shipments coming into the US declined precipitously," the filing said. "The uncertainty surrounding tariffs has caused concern for At Home, which employs an early sourcing method whereby the Company sources seasonal goods such as for Halloween and Christmas from foreign product partners months in advance."

At Home had 266 stores as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, according to data company ScrapeHero. The court documents also revealed the chain will close at least 26 locations during bankruptcy.

Here's the list of At Home stores closing by the end of September:

California

Chico - 1982 East 20th Street

Costa Mesa - 2200 Harbor Boulevard

Foothill Ranch - 26532 Towne Center Drive

Long Beach - 2900 North Bellflower Boulevard

Pasadena - 3795 East Foothills Boulevard

Sacramento - 8320 Delta Shores Circle South

San Jose - 750 Newhall Drive

Tustin - 2505 El Camino Real

Florida

North Miami - 14585 Biscayne Boulevard

Illinois

Crestwood - 13180 South Cicero Avenue

Peoria - 5203 West War Memorial Drive

Massachusetts

Dedham - 300 Boston-Providence Highway

Shrewsbury - 571 Boston Turnpike (Route 9)

Minnesota

Rochester - 2820 Highway 63 South

Montana

Billings - 905 South 24th Street West

New Jersey

Ledgewood - 461 Route 10 East

Middletown Township - 1361 Route 35

Princeton - 301 Nassau Park Boulevard

New York

The Bronx - 300 Baychester Avenue

Queens - 6135 Junction Boulevard

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh - 720 Clairton Boulevard

Virginia

Leesburg - 19460 Compass Creek Parkway

Manassas - 8300 Sudley Road

Washington

Bellingham - 1001 East Sunset Drive

Yakmia - 2530 Rudkin Road

Wisconsin

Wauwatosa - 3201 North Mayfair Road

At Home's bankruptcy filing comes as other major retailers struggle under Trump's trade wars. Walmart and Target are among the largest companies to warn about price hikes due to his tariffs.

As they navigate higher prices, many retailers appear to be betting on Trump eventually backing down from his tariffs. A new survey outlines how executives are expecting Trump to retreat from his high "liberation day" tariffs on the European Union and countries like India and Vietnam.

At Home said it will continue to honor gift cards and rewards through its Insider Perks program.

