Gladstone Benjamin Crashes Into Cop Car In Failed Getaway

Police say a Manchester man tried to ram his car into a cruiser and run from officers before being caught with a large stash of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Gladstone Benjamin

Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Gladstone Benjamin, 34, was spotted near a vehicle in the parking lot of the Manchester Inn on East Center Street when an officer “suspected narcotics activity was taking place.” The man speaking with Benjamin had two children with him, authorities noted. 

When police pulled up in front of his car, Benjamin jumped into the driver’s seat. According to officers, he “accelerated forward, colliding with the police cruiser in an attempt to elude law enforcement.” He then ditched the car and sprinted across East Center Street before being caught after a short foot chase.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found about 450 wax folds containing suspected fentanyl, along with additional quantities of purple fentanyl, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Benjamin now faces a long list of charges, including:

  • Criminal attempt at assault on a police officer
  • Two counts of risk of injury
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Reckless endangerment in the second degree
  • Interfering with an officer
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of heroin with intent to sell
  • Possession with intent to sell (crack cocaine)
  • Evading responsibility
  • Reckless driving

He is being held on a $750,000 bond, police said. 

