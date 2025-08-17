Gladstone Benjamin, 34, was spotted near a vehicle in the parking lot of the Manchester Inn on East Center Street when an officer “suspected narcotics activity was taking place.” The man speaking with Benjamin had two children with him, authorities noted.

When police pulled up in front of his car, Benjamin jumped into the driver’s seat. According to officers, he “accelerated forward, colliding with the police cruiser in an attempt to elude law enforcement.” He then ditched the car and sprinted across East Center Street before being caught after a short foot chase.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found about 450 wax folds containing suspected fentanyl, along with additional quantities of purple fentanyl, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Benjamin now faces a long list of charges, including:

Criminal attempt at assault on a police officer

Two counts of risk of injury

Tampering with physical evidence

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Interfering with an officer

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of heroin with intent to sell

Possession with intent to sell (crack cocaine)

Evading responsibility

Reckless driving

He is being held on a $750,000 bond, police said.

