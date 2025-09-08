Dylan Scott, 27, of Manchester, faces multiple felonies following multiple incidents on Friday, Sept. 5, Connecticut State Police said.

It all began when Scott refused to pull over during a traffic stop and sped away in Vernon just before 11 a.m., authorities said. He drove off and initially escaped, but police broadcast the Acura TL’s license plate to other agencies and issued an alert.

Manchester police spotted the Acura in a driveway on Moore Street just after 1:15 p.m. When troopers approached, Scott ran again, but this time on foot, police said.

State troopers set up a perimeter and brought in K-9 officer Viper. The dog made quick work of Scott's flight. The animal found him at a home on McKee Street, where Scott was hiding under a deck, authorities said.

Scott surrendered immediately rather than test Viper.

State police said Scott tossed a pistol as he fled. The gun was identified as a Taurus 9mm G3-C that had been reported stolen out of North Carolina.

Scott was charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Operating a motor vehicle under suspension

Engaging police in pursuit

Use of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to sell hallucinogens

Possession of a controlled substance

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Larceny

Interfering with an officer/resisting arrest

Stealing a firearm

Criminal possession of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

He also faces several other traffic violations and misdemeanors, police said.

Scott was released after posting a $500,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manchester and receive free news updates.