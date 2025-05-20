Mostly Cloudy 54°

Driver Found Dead Inside Running Car In Manchester; Police Investigating

A man was found dead inside an idling car early Tuesday, May 20, prompting an investigation into the cause of death, authorities said.

Josh Lanier
Police discovered the man unresponsive and slumped in the driver’s seat near Irving and Woodland in Manchester streets just before 4 a.m., authorities said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.

His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

As part of the investigation, Manchester police have closed Woodland Street between Broad and Homestead streets, and Irving Street from Woodland to Chambers Street.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

