2 Manchester Teens Stabbed In Knife Fight At Popular Park; Police Ask For Tips

Police say the trouble began near the pavilion at Charter Oak Park in Manchester between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on Monday, July 7. After the clash, one teen ran to the Dunkin’ on Center Street and said he had been stabbed in the chest. He was treated by first responders and taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

While investigating, officers found a second 16-year-old with a small abdominal wound, also believed to be from the same knife fight, Manchester police said. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

Manchester Police urge anyone who witnessed the altercation at Charter Oak Park or who has any information regarding the incident to contact Detective Levesque at 860-645-3373.

