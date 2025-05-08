Armed Kidnapping Suspect Caught At I-95 Rest Stop In Madison During Overnight Manhunt

Angel Martinez, 23, of Providence, Rhode Island, faces multiple charges following his arrest just before 2 a.m., Connecticut State Police said.

Connecticut State troopers in Westbrook were on high alert after receiving a “be on the lookout” alert for a gray Jeep tied to a reported armed kidnapping in Providence. They found the vehicle stopped at the Madison rest area with a man and a woman inside.

When asked about weapons, Martinez told troopers a firearm was inside a bag behind the front passenger seat. Troopers found a loaded 9mm handgun in a bag next to a gun case, both within reach of the driver, authorities said.

The victim told troopers she knew there was a gun in the car but wasn’t sure where it was.

Police say Martinez didn’t have a valid permit for the firearm, and it was improperly stored. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle. Martinez was held on a $5,000 bond, police said.

Later that morning, Rhode Island police issued a felony arrest warrant for Martinez. He was re-arrested at New Haven Superior Court and is now being held on a $250,000 bond awaiting extradition.

