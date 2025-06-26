Terri Mae Cullen, of Waterbury, was driving north on the highway in Litchfield at Windsong Drive just after 4 p.m. when the Dodge Dart she was driving veered off the road and struck a utility pole, Connecticut State Police said.

The crash tore down power lines and sparked a fire, Northfield firefighters said. Eversource had to turn off the electricity before crews could reach her.

Firefighters had to cut Cullen from the vehicle. She died later of her injuries, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information about or who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Caitlin Barker at 860-626-7900 ext. 5048 or caitlin.barker@ct.gov.

