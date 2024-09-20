Man Caught Abusing Child On Family's Baby Monitor In Litchfield: Police

Matthew Ruzbasan, of Litchfield, was charged with intentional cruelty to a person, risk of injury to a child, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, Connecticut State Police said.

Police were called to a home on Fern Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. A woman holding a 5-month-old child said she had a video of Ruzbasan abusing the child from a baby-monitoring camera, authorities continued.

Officers said the video showed Ruzbasan "acting violently" toward the child. That included "slapping the child's backside, forcibly pushing the child's feet towards their head and violently swinging the child around in the room," a police report said.

The baby was taken to an area hospital, where doctors said Ruzbasan's behavior had injured the child, according to police.

A judge ordered Ruzbasan held on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

