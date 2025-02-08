Litchfield Hills Named The Top Spot For A Romantic Getaway In Connecticut

A survey of 3,000 couples by DatingAdvice ranked Litchfield Hills as the clear favorite destination as the state’s top romantic spot, beating out Mystic and Kent for the No. 1 spot.

With its rolling hills, scenic drives, and charming small towns, Litchfield Hills is a picture-perfect retreat for couples looking to embrace the season. Visitors can wander through antique shops, sip cider by a fireplace, or take in breathtaking autumn foliage.

Mystic, known for its coastal charm, took second place. Couples can enjoy waterfront views, historic inns, and quiet boat rides on the harbor. Kent rounded out the top three, offering stunning foliage, hiking at Kent Falls State Park, and cozy bed-and-breakfast stays.

Nationally, the Berkshires in Massachusetts also ranked as a standout fall destination, praised for its fiery foliage, boutique shops, and art galleries.

For those dreaming of crisp air, warm drinks, and romantic scenery, these destinations are a perfect escape before winter settles in.

