Kasey Creighton, of Morris, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 29, and charged with second-degree breach of peace and public indecency, according to Connecticut State Police.

A woman told police she was returning a shopping cart to the corral when a silver BMW passed by, and the driver was “exposing himself in a lewd manner,” police reported.

Although officers canvassed the area, they could not locate the BMW or the suspect at the time.

Through “prior encounters,” police identified Creighton as a potential suspect. When officers visited his home, Creighton admitted to the act, State Police said.

Creighton was arrested and later released on a $5,000 bail.

