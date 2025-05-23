Joe Biden Surprises CT Diners With Lakeville Restaurant Visit Days After Cancer Announcement

Biden visited The Woodland restaurant in Lakeville on Thursday night, May 22, where he posed for photos and chatted with patrons, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Multiple diners who were there shared selfies and snapshots with Biden in the comments.

"He was SO gracious and lovely!" Donna Lloyd Stoetzner captioned a cheek-to-cheek photo with the 46th president of the United States.

"Awesome! What a great honor," Francis Terenzo wrote beneath the restaurant's photo.

Others said they were disappointed to have missed the chance to meet him, while some were just happy to know he had stopped in for a visit. Some noted that the heavy police presence in the area finally made sense.

However, not all comments were as happy about Biden's visit. Some poked fun at his cognitive issues, celebrated President Donald Trump's election win in December, and recent controversies.

