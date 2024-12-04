Ian Kallgren, of Goshen, was enjoying a beer at Bohemian Pizza and Tacos on Bantam Road in Litchfield on Saturday, Nov. 23, when the masked man ran into the bar around 2:30 a.m. and savagely attacked him with baseball bats, ACCORDING TO?

Connecticut State Police did not speculate on any motive but said troopers continue to investigate the beating.

Video of the attack obtained by NBC Connecticut shows one of the attackers hit him in the head and back and beat another person behind the bar before being chased off.

Still, Kallgren's family has kept his friends and loved ones abrest of his recovery via a GoFundMe campaign, noting that Kallgreen suffered a "moderate to severe" traumatic brain injury in the beating. The bat broke several of his facial bones and his recovery will be a slow one, they earned.

The attack left him with limited communication skills, and doctors have asked his family to focus on rest and reducing stress, the family said in a Nov. 30 update.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Kallgren's social media shows his love of the outdoors. The owner/operator of Evergreen Landscape Services had ran in the Goshen Turkey Trot and often raised money for charity.

