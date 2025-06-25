Firefighters Slice Open Car To Save Driver As Power Lines Sparked Fire In Litchfield

The crash scattered live wires across the ground and sparked a small fire. Northfield firefighters reached the scene first, dousing the flames and slicing off the roof in a seven-minute extrication while crews kept clear of downed lines.

Command asked Eversource to kill the power, and the utility confirmed the lines were dead before the driver was moved to EMS care.

Thomaston Fire helped with cutting and set up a LifeStar landing zone, later canceled once medics stabilized the patient. State Police are investigating, and Route 254 will stay closed until their work is finished.

Drivers should detour through Thomaston or Litchfield.

