Erin Kennedy, 44, of Litchfield turned herself into Connecticut State Police at Troop L in Litchfield over the weekend, after an investigation into the alleged fraud, according to Connecticut State Police.

Kennedy is accused of simultaneously working for the state and the town, collecting payments from both.

Court documents state that while working for the state, Kennedy's normal hours were 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., while she worked for the Town of Litchfield from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., overlapping approximately five hours.

"It appears Kennedy was paid $33,018.62 by the State of Connecticut for work not performed, and $16,502.33 by the Town of Litchfield for work not performed," an affidavit states.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for her arrest on two counts of first-degree larceny, resulting in her surrender on Friday morning. She was taken into custody without incident and later released on a $10,000 bond.

Kennedy is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 24 to answer to the charges.

