Trevor McManus, a Derby resident, was riding a bicycle along Route 209 in Litchfield at around 9:50 p.m. when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris, according to Connecticut State Police.

Paramedics transported McManus to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The 83-year-old driver of the car was not injured, police said.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the crash.

Connecticut State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Trooper Franco Pannofino at Franco.Pannofino@ct.gov or 860-626-7900.

