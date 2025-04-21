Woman Smashes Windshields, Speeds Away With Kids In Car After Fight In Ledyard: Police

Sharandah Dockery, 33, of New London, was arrested after the incident around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 20, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a home in Ledyard after a woman reported that Dockery had "smashed the front and rear windshield out" of her vehicle during a heated argument, police said.

The woman told officers the dispute escalated before Dockery took her children and drove off. She also said Dockery "was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage" before leaving, which prompted surrounding police departments to be on the lookout, according to police.

Dockery was later located by New London police and arrested on unrelated charges. She was then turned over to Ledyard officers, police said.

She is charged with risk of injury to a child, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening, and second-degree criminal mischief, Ledyard police said.

Dockery was held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond, police said.

Authorities did not release any information on the children or if they were injured during the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ledyard-Preston and receive free news updates.