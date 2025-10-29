Robert Edwin McGlothin, 57, was identified as the pedestrian struck on Monday, Oct. 27, just before 9:30 p.m., Connecticut State Police said. Troopers are investigating the crash.

Police said the vehicle is believed to be a 2019 to 2025 BMW X series. Investigators said there is no confirmed color, license plate, or other identifying details at this time. The car may have front-end and undercarriage damage.

McGlothin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities urge witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators at 860-848-6500.

