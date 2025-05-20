A Few Clouds 57°

SHARE

Ram-Page in Ledyard: Pickup Driver Smashes Mailboxes Before Hitting Rock Bottom, Police Say

An intoxicated pickup truck driver’s destructive ride through Connecticut came to an abrupt stop when he found himself stuck between a rock wall and a group of angry homeowners.

Franciczek Palosz

Franciczek Palosz

Photo Credit: Ledyard Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Franciszek Palosz, 47, of Franklin, was arrested after allegedly smashing several mailboxes in Gales Ferry, according to Ledyard police.

Palosz’s Dodge Ram lived up to its name when it plowed into multiple mailboxes on Friday, May 16, around 7:15 p.m., along Vinegar Hill Road. The chaotic drive ended when the truck struck a rock wall in a driveway, making an escape impossible, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Palosz arguing with several homeowners, and he was uncooperative when police questioned him. 

Palosz was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, threatening, and risk of injury to a minor, police said.

He was released on a $50,000 bond, authorities said. 

No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Ledyard-Preston and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE