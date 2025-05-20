Ram-Page in Ledyard: Pickup Driver Smashes Mailboxes Before Hitting Rock Bottom, Police Say

Franciszek Palosz, 47, of Franklin, was arrested after allegedly smashing several mailboxes in Gales Ferry, according to Ledyard police.

Palosz’s Dodge Ram lived up to its name when it plowed into multiple mailboxes on Friday, May 16, around 7:15 p.m., along Vinegar Hill Road. The chaotic drive ended when the truck struck a rock wall in a driveway, making an escape impossible, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Palosz arguing with several homeowners, and he was uncooperative when police questioned him.

Palosz was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, threatening, and risk of injury to a minor, police said.

He was released on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

