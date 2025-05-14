Overcast 66°

SHARE

Raging Fire Destroys Ledyard Home, Kills Family Dog Despite Heroic Efforts

A house was destroyed as firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze that claimed the life of a pet in Ledyard this week, authorities said.

A fire tore through a Ledyard home on Lambtown Road Tuesday afternoon, May 13. 

A fire tore through a Ledyard home on Lambtown Road Tuesday afternoon, May 13. 

 Photo Credit: Ledyard Fire Department
Firefighters from a dozen area fire departments arrived to battle the blaze on Lambtown Road on Tuesday, May 13. 

Firefighters from a dozen area fire departments arrived to battle the blaze on Lambtown Road on Tuesday, May 13. 

 Photo Credit: Ledyard Fire Department
Firefighters had to destroy the Lambtown Road home to put it out. 

Firefighters had to destroy the Lambtown Road home to put it out. 

 Photo Credit: Ledyard Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Ledyard firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Lambtown Road just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Despite their best efforts to contain the fire, firefighters couldn't bring it under control without demolishing the structure, Ledyard authorities said.

With no hydrants in the area, firefighters relied on tanker trucks to supply the water needed to fight the flames. Crews from a dozen other area fire departments assisted on the call. 

No one was injured, but a family dog was tragically killed in the blaze.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Ledyard-Preston and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE