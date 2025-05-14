Raging Fire Destroys Ledyard Home, Kills Family Dog Despite Heroic Efforts

Ledyard firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Lambtown Road just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Despite their best efforts to contain the fire, firefighters couldn't bring it under control without demolishing the structure, Ledyard authorities said.

With no hydrants in the area, firefighters relied on tanker trucks to supply the water needed to fight the flames. Crews from a dozen other area fire departments assisted on the call.

No one was injured, but a family dog was tragically killed in the blaze.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

