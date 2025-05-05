Light Rain Fog/Mist 62°

Nicole Anderson Accused Of Attacking Mother In Ledyard Fight

A routine wellness check spiraled into an argument and assault and ended with a woman being taken to the hospital with minor injuries and her daughter in handcuffs, authorities said.

Nicole Anderson

Photo Credit: Ledyard Police Department
Josh Lanier
Nicole Anderson was arrested on Monday morning, May 5, and was being held on a $10,000 bond, Ledyard police said. 

Officers were called to a home on Church Hill Road in Ledyard just after 10 a.m. to check on Anderson. They determined she was not a threat to herself or others and were about to leave when he mother arrived. 

They began to argue, and that escalated into a fight, ending with Anderson's mother suffering small wounds that required medical intervention, police said. 

A judge will arraign Anderson on Tuesday.

