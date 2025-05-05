Nicole Anderson was arrested on Monday morning, May 5, and was being held on a $10,000 bond, Ledyard police said.

Officers were called to a home on Church Hill Road in Ledyard just after 10 a.m. to check on Anderson. They determined she was not a threat to herself or others and were about to leave when he mother arrived.

They began to argue, and that escalated into a fight, ending with Anderson's mother suffering small wounds that required medical intervention, police said.

A judge will arraign Anderson on Tuesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ledyard-Preston and receive free news updates.