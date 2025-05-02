Mindy Kaling Adds Star Power To Splashy Thrills To Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket Grand Opening

The much-anticipated resort will host its grand opening on Tuesday, May 6, near Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket. The indoor water park promises all-season thrills, featuring 13 water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and interactive water play areas — all maintained at a balmy 84 degrees year-round.

Actress, writer, director, and producer Mindy Kaling — best known for her work on "The Office" — will attend the event for a special charitable moment. The event space is located at 201 Rainmaker Drive, Mashantucket.

The 92,000-square-foot water park is complemented by a 60,000-square-foot adventure park, offering dry-land excitement for all ages.

Among the standout features are the Pequot Plunge, a family raft ride built for shared excitement, and the Rapid Racer, a high-speed slide that lets guests race side-by-side with just a low wall between them.

Guests can enjoy a variety of on-site dining options, spacious family-friendly suites, and exclusive seasonal packages and events.

Details about tickets, vacation packages, and full resort offerings are available on Great Wolf Lodge’s official website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ledyard-Preston and receive free news updates.