Mindy Kaling Adds Star Power To Splashy Thrills To Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket Grand Opening

Great Wolf Lodge will officially open to families in Connecticut next week, with a celebrity guest joining the celebration.

Writer, actress, and producer Mindy Kaling will be on hand for the grand opening of the Great Wolf Lodge&nbsp;in Mashantucket for a special charitable moment on Tuesday, May 6.&nbsp;

The much-anticipated resort will host its grand opening on Tuesday, May 6, near Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket. The indoor water park promises all-season thrills, featuring 13 water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and interactive water play areas — all maintained at a balmy 84 degrees year-round.

Actress, writer, director, and producer Mindy Kaling — best known for her work on "The Office" — will attend the event for a special charitable moment. The event space is located at 201 Rainmaker Drive, Mashantucket.

The 92,000-square-foot water park is complemented by a 60,000-square-foot adventure park, offering dry-land excitement for all ages.

Among the standout features are the Pequot Plunge, a family raft ride built for shared excitement, and the Rapid Racer, a high-speed slide that lets guests race side-by-side with just a low wall between them.

Guests can enjoy a variety of on-site dining options, spacious family-friendly suites, and exclusive seasonal packages and events.

Details about tickets, vacation packages, and full resort offerings are available on Great Wolf Lodge’s official website.

