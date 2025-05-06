Wanted Killingly Man Pulls Knife, Teen Throws Bottle At Elderly Former Landlord: Police

Ayden Williams, 19, and Jonathan Williams, 50, are facing multiple charges after police were called to a Killingly home on Monday, May 5, Connecticut State Police said.

Officers were called to the Hartford Pike home around 1:40 p.m. for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head, police said.

According to investigators, the victim had gone to the property to help with an inspection when they discovered former tenants, who had been legally evicted months earlier, were still living there.

The victim told police that Jonathan Williams "became belligerent" when confronted and pulled out a knife, threatening his former landlord and the person with them.

That's when Ayden Williams threw a glass bottle that hit the Killingly homeowner in the head, police said. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Ayden Williams was arrested without incident, but Jonathan Williams ran from the home when he learned someone had called authorities, officials said. Troopers and Killingly police tracked him down using a K9 team. He was carrying a box cutter when caught.

Ayden Williams was charged with disorderly conduct and assault on an elderly victim, State Police said. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Jonathan Williams faces charges of disorderly conduct and threatening. Troopers learned he had seven active warrants for failure to appear, State Police said. He was being held on a $60,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Killingly-Danielson and receive free news updates.