‘Just Take Me To Jail’: Lost Drunk Driver Caught Going Wrong Way On I-395 In Killingly

Loren Jones, 62, of Worcester, was stopped shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, June 2, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, Connecticut State Police said.

A trooper monitoring traffic on I-395 near Exit 38 in Killingly spotted Jones' Lexus heading north in the southbound lanes, but when the officer turned around to stop the car, they were unable to locate it.

An off-duty trooper spotted a car matching the description on Route 6 near the Brooklyn town line about 15 minutes later. They pulled over the sedan after seeing it swerve in and out of its lane, police said.

Jones was behind the wheel with bloodshot eyes and breath smelling of alcohol, troopers said. He struggled to stand without support and had to lean on the side of his car for balance.

He told troopers he was lost and unsure how he ended up there. He admitted to driving on the wrong side of I-395 and drinking before getting behind the wheel, authorities said. However, he refused to take a field sobriety test.

“Just take me to jail,” he told troopers. They obliged.

Jones was released later that day on a $2,500 bond, authorities said.

