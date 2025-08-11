Intoxicated, Wanted Killingly Man Caught After Late-Night Police Chase Into Woods: Cops

Joshua Krajewski was spotted on Route 101 in Killingly around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, driving a vehicle with registration plates that didn’t match, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers knew him for having an active arrest warrant and a suspended sentence.

When officers tried to pull him over, Krajewski allegedly refused to stop, sparking a pursuit. That ended in East Killingly when Krajewski drove into a dead-end residential street, police said.

Now stuck, he jumped out of the car and sprinted into the woods, where he was arrested and tired.

Krajewski was charged with engaging police in pursuit, interfering with an officer, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating under suspension, and improper use of registration plates, State Police said.

He was being held on a $25,000 bond, authorities said.

