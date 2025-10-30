Andrew Michael Olson, of Canterbury, was shot in the chest around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, inside a home on Pratt Road in Killingly, police said.

Michelle Yeagher, 65, was arrested and charged with the killing, Connecticut State Police said.

A family member launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Olson’s family cover funeral expenses. The fundraiser had collected $3,600 of its $4,500 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

“Andrew had a heart of gold,” organizers wrote. “He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back without a second thought. He was so deeply loved by everyone who knew him, and his absence has left an emptiness that can never be filled.

“His sudden passing has left our family heartbroken and unprepared for the expenses that come with such an unexpected loss.”

Police have not released details about what led to the confrontation, but Yeagher told investigators that Olson started it.

“I shot him. He came after me, I shot him,” Yeagher said, according to a court report. However, she later changed her story, telling officers she did not remember firing the gun.

The child's account also contradicts Yeagher's initial statement.

The 12-year-old said they had been sitting on the couch watching "Toy Story" when Olson was shot, per the report.

Paramedics rushed Olson to Day Kimball Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Yeagher is charged with murder, carrying a firearm while under the influence, risk of injury to a child, and first-degree reckless endangerment, State Police said.

She was being held on a $1 million bond, authorities said.

