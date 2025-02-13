Drunk Driver Crashes On I-395 While Trying To Run From Police In Killingly: Troopers

Victor Lagutowski, 20, was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 13, after crashing his car into a guardrail on I-395 in Killingly, Connecticut, State Police said.

The chase started in Webster, where local officers said they spotted Lagutowski driving recklessly in a parking lot around 2 a.m. When they attempted to stop him, he sped away, State Police said.

Webster officers lost sight of the car but later found it wrecked in Connecticut, where it had destroyed 100 feet of guardrail, authorities said.

Police said Lagutowski reeked of alcohol, slurred his speech, and failed a field sobriety test.

He was charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, and operating without a license, police said. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Lagutowski was not hurt in the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Killingly-Danielson and receive free news updates.