New London Man Driving 108 MPH In Marlborough 65 Zone Had Suspended License: Cops

Andujar Escarraman, 20, of New London, was clocked at 108 mph on Route 2 in Marlborough around 3:13 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers spotted the BMW near Exit 13. When police pulled him over, Escarraman said he was in a rush to get home, authorities said.

Escarraman eventually made it home, but it took several extra hours because he was arrested after police learned his license was suspended, officials said. Troopers did not say why his driving privileges were revoked.

Authorities charged him with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Escarraman was released on a $2,000 bond and is due back in court on Jan. 14, 2025, police said.

