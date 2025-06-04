Multiple People Seriously Hurt After Car Rolls Over Repeatedly On Route 2 In Marlborough

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, near Exit 15 on Route 2 in Marlborough, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers said the Nissan Altima — owned by a Newington business — veered off the right side of the road, struck the embankment, and rolled. Investigators are not sure why it left the highway.

All four people inside were taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. They were all last listed in serious condition.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it to contact Trooper Connor Hourigan at (860) 399-2100 or Connor.hourigan@ct.gov

