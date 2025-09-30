Marlborough Teen Killed In Crash Remembered For Kindness, Ambition

Bryce Anthony Tarallo, of Marlborough, died in a Sept. 11 crash. While details about the wreck remain limited, the outpouring of community support has been immediate.

Dozens of people have donated to a GoFundMe created to help Tarallo's family as they grieve. The campaign has raised more than $4,000 of its $5,500 goal as of Tuesday, Sept. 30.

"Bryce was an incredible person who left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him," the fundraiser reads. "His sudden passing has left his family facing a heartbreaking loss, and we want to come together to support them during this difficult time."

Tarallo graduated from RHAM High School in Hebron in 2024. He had already earned his real estate license and launched his career with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

It was a fast rise for the teenager, but his family said he approached everything in life as an opportunity to learn and grow.

"From a very young age, Bryce shared his affinity for history and philosophy through his lively discussions and writings," his obituary reads. "He enjoyed visiting museums and was always eager to learn. He also loved nature, including hiking and camping with family, sitting by the campfire, and relaxing in his hammock. Bryce was a loving son, supportive brother, devoted friend, and quickly loved by those who were fortunate to meet him."

He is survived by his parents, younger brother, and grandparents.

