Hebron Woman, 64, In Critical Condition Following Rollover Crash

The Amston woman was driving south on Gilead Street in Hebron just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, when she crossed a double yellow line on a left-hand curve, putting her in the path of an oncoming Ford E-350, state police said.

The impact sent her Nissan Pathfinder off the road, causing it to roll over, police said.

The Ford driver was taken to an area hospital with minor wounds, but the 64-year-old was rushed to Hartford Hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Her name was not released, and authorities did not provide an update on her condition on Tuesday.

State police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Trooper First Class Decarli at 860-465-5400 or Gregory.Decarli@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hebron-Marlborough and receive free news updates.