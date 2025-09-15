Erik Brooker, a freshman at RHAM High School in Hebron, died when he lost control of his dirt bike on an S-curve on Burnt Hill Road in Hebron shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, Connecticut State Police said.

His bike hit a rocky embankment and threw him from the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the teen to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, police said.

Regional School District 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara told students and staff about the tragedy in an email on Monday.

We know that this loss will be felt throughout our entire school community and affect students, staff, and families in different ways, and our goal is to ensure that students and staff have access to the supports they need. Additional support services are in place at both RHAM Middle School and RHAM High School, as administrators and school counseling staff are working in close collaboration with AHM Youth and Family Services to ensure that everyone’s needs are being met. In addition, therapy dogs will be present at both schools to offer comfort and companionship for those who may find it helpful. We encourage families to talk with your child(ren) and to reach out to school counseling staff directly if they are struggling.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Gregory DeCarli at 860-465-5400 or [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hebron-Marlborough and receive free news updates.