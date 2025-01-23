Drunk Hebron Driver Causes Power Outage, Route 66 Closure After Hitting Utility Pole: Cops

Gabriel Brown, 26, of East Hampton, was driving a gray Ford Crown Victoria when he crashed into the utility pole around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, near 426 West Main St. in Hebron, Connecticut State Police said. The crash forced authorities to close the highway while crews worked to clear the scene.

Brown told responding troopers he wasn’t injured, but officers quickly noticed signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol on his breath. Troopers arrested Brown after he failed a field sobriety test, authorities said.

A chemical test later revealed Brown's blood alcohol content was nearly double the legal limit, state police said.

Brown is charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to maintain proper lane. He was released on a $2,500 bond, police said.

Route 66 was closed for nearly 16 hours while Eversource and DOT crews worked to restore power and clear the road, authorities said.

