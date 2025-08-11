Your Dog Could Be 'Air Bud' In Classic Movie Series Revival: Here's How

Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment have kicked off a nationwide talent search to find the golden retriever that will headline "Air Bud Returns," set to hit theaters in summer 2026. It will be the 15th movie for the franchise and the first since "Super Buddies" in 2013.

Dog owners can submit their purebred golden retrievers on the official Air Bud website throughout August. All entries will be eligible for prizes leading up to the release, including official jerseys, signed merchandise, and a trip to the Hollywood premiere.

The new film will be written and directed by franchise creator Robert Vince. It marks the eighth collaboration between Vince and Hollywood animal trainer Mark Forbes.

Owners should submit a 60-90 second video showing their dog's age and ability to follow basic commands. They can also show off their golden's special skills like running, jumping, or even basketball moves.

In the original "Air Bud" movie from 1997, a boy named Josh Framm befriends a runaway golden retriever named Buddy. The dog learns how to play basketball and helps Framm's team win a championship.

Air Bud spawned four sequels featuring other sports like football, soccer, baseball, and volleyball. The franchise also released seven "Air Buddies" movies and two "Santa Paws" films.

According to The Athletic, the first dog to play Air Bud was found as a stray in the woods of Northern California. Using his snout, Buddy and his owner, Kevin DiCicco, spent nearly six months and about 4,000 attempts before making his first basket.

Buddy became a star even before his movie debut. He was a halftime entertainer at NBA and NFL games, guest-starred with basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on an episode of "Full House," and made several appearances on the "Stupid Pet Tricks" segment of David Letterman's late-night TV shows.

DiCicco said he coated the basketball with a little olive oil to improve Buddy's chances of getting it in the hoop by biting at it while jumping. Buddy died in 1998 at nine years old from complications of cancer.

The new movie's producers said a 12-year-old named Jacob, grieving the loss of his father like Framm did in the first movie, moves with his mother to his dad's hometown of Fernfield. There, he discovers an original Air Bud VHS tape that his father owned and meets a neglected golden retriever he also names Buddy.

Air Bud Entertainment is also partnering with Birds & Animals Unlimited to cast several dogs for the movie, from featured appearances to promotional events.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.