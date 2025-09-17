Xavier Soto, 34, is charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury to a child, and first-degree reckless endangerment, Hartford Police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Broadview Terrace around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, after reports of gunfire, according to Hartford police. At the scene, officers found Miguel Alfinez, who was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said Soto was “quickly identified as a suspect through an investigation,” and police secured a warrant for his arrest. Soto turned himself in Tuesday evening, Boisvert said.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.