Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan & More Set to Rock Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary

Founded by Willie Nelson in partnership with Blackbird Presents in 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival has always championed artists who forge their own paths. What began as a single-day event has grown into one of the season’s most exciting tours, known for its bold lineups, musical freedom, and unforgettable performances. And for its milestone year, the festival is bringing together some of the biggest names in music.

Where to Catch the Festival in the Northeast & Mid-Atlantic

At the heart of it all are Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, two songwriters whose work not only shaped American music but helped push its boundaries. Now 92 and 83, respectively, Nelson and Dylan toured together briefly in 2004. This summer marks their first full reunion in more than two decades and proves that age hasn’t slowed them down. They'll share the stage at every stop, bringing decades of legendary songs—and maybe even a few surprises.

Joining the celebration on select dates is Sheryl Crow, a nine-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer whose hits like “If It Makes You Happy” and “Soak Up the Sun” are made for summer nights.

Depending on the stop, Wilco will add another layer to the lineup with their signature mix of indie rock brilliance and lyrics that somehow feel personal even in a packed amphitheater.

Some stops will also feature performances from Lucinda Williams, Turnpike Troubadours, Waxahatchee, Madeline Edwards, and more. Not every artist will appear at every show, so be sure to check the lineup before grabbing your tickets. Either way, with this much talent packed into one tour, you’re in for an unforgettable night.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats.

Seats are going fast—don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable summer celebration.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

