The retail chain announced "a comprehensive brand refresh" in a news release on Monday, Jan. 13. It's the first logo change for the 63-year-old company since it removed the star between "Wal" and "Mart" in 2008.

Walmart said its fresh new look combines a nod to its rich history with a bold, modern design.

"Walmart’s brand identity has evolved to reflect what the retailer offers today, while honoring what has always been special about the one-stop shopping destination," the chain said. "Walmart’s business has grown to meet the changing needs and wants of its customers from affordable prices to digital offerings to health services and more."

The new, bulkier font is inspired by founder Sam Walton’s classic trucker hat. The logo will continue to have its yellow "spark" but its letters will be a slightly darker shade of blue.

William White, Walmart's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said the rebranding pays tribute to Walton and shows how the chain has evolved into "an inspirational, digital retailer."

"While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us," said White. "As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them."

The brand refresh began in October 2024 at the store in Springdale, Arkansas. Walmart plans to start extending the updated design to its website, app, and marketing materials.

The rebrand will eventually reach stores nationwide, coinciding with the grand opening of Walmart’s new corporate headquarters in Bentonville, AR.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.