WalletHub conducted a survey, along with compiling facts and figures, about how the US will celebrate Independence Day in 2025. The studies were released on Wednesday, June 25.

The personal finance website found that 79% of Americans believe the country's independence is threatened by the rising federal debt. More than half are adjusting their Fourth of July plans because of inflation, high prices, and a shaky economy under President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

A majority (53%) of Americans say they'll spend less on the holiday than in 2024. Nearly two in five (38%) say they don't feel financially independent at all heading into Independence Day.

From barbecue favorites to fireworks, nearly everything is more expensive in 2025, but Americans are still expected to spend to enjoy the Fourth:

Food - $8.9 billion

- $8.9 billion Alcoholic beverages - $4+ billion

- $4+ billion Fireworks - $2.8 billion

Americans will buy 750 million pounds of chicken in the week leading up to Friday, July 4. Americans are expected to eat an estimated 150 million hot dogs on the holiday.

The patriotic fun will cost more in 2025, with these price increases expected for Independence Day staples:

Beef - 8.6%

- 8.6% Milk - 3.3%

- 3.3% Soda - 2.1%

- 2.1% Beer - 1.9%

- 1.9% Fresh fish - 1.8%

- 1.8% Bakery items - 1.6%

- 1.6% Fresh fruit - 1.6%

More than half of Americans (52%) say inflation is impacting their Fourth of July plans. Slightly fewer (48%) say Trump's tariffs affect what they can afford.

About 30% of Americans also said they're not willing to pay more for US-made products than foreign ones.

"Many households are likely experiencing economic distress amid uncertainty caused by tariffs, international conflicts, and a slowing labor market," said Alejandro Gutierrez-Li, an assistant professor of agricultural and resource economics at North Carolina State University. "The American economy is driven mainly by consumer spending. If confidence goes down and families spend less, this translates into lower sales and earnings for business owners, large and small."

Despite economic fears, WalletHub projects record travel for the holiday in 2025. An estimated 72.2 million people are expected to go 50 miles or more from home, up 2.4% from 2024.

As a whole, Americans don't seem to be as prideful in 2025. WalletHub found that just 41% say they're "extremely proud" to be American, down from 70% in 2003.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Americans say the US is heading in the wrong direction. Seven in ten say the Founding Fathers would not be satisfied with the current economy.

Even with financial concerns and waning pride, Americans are expected to continue Fourth of July traditions. More than three in five (61%) will attend a cookout or picnic, while 41% plan to see fireworks.

