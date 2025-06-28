WalletHub released its 2025 list of Best & Worst Places for Fourth of July Celebrations on Wednesday, June 25. The study scored 100 cities on everything from food and hotel prices to fireworks shows, walkability, and weather.

Data came from public records, tourism offices, and national databases as of Wednesday, May 28.

"The Fourth of July is one of the most beloved holidays in America, allowing many of us to not only celebrate our independence but also get a day off of work and gather together with family and friends," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The best cities for the holiday help you make the most of your day, with affordable food options, good weather, fun recreation choices, and long, spectacular fireworks shows."

New York City has the second-best Independence Day celebration, only trailing Las Vegas in WalletHub's study. The Big Apple scored highly in key factors like walkability, public transit, restaurant access, and top-tier parks.

NYC also ranked No. 1 for attractions and activities.

"It's also the third-most popular city for people to travel to during the holiday," WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann said. "New York leads the country when it comes to the availability of affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars, which is great for people who aren't holding their own barbecues or who are simply visiting the city."

The annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will have a special meaning in 2025 as NYC also celebrates its 400th birthday.

"Each year, this dazzling display lights up our skyline, boosts our economy, and brings vital support to local businesses," Mayor Eric Adams said in a news release. "As we celebrate 400 years since New York City's founding, we're thrilled to welcome the crowds, once again, to experience an unforgettable Independence Day at our world-famous Brooklyn Bridge and East River skyline!"

While it's the nation's capital, Washington, DC, was slightly off the Fourth of July leaders, coming in 17th place overall. Highlighted by the iconic National Mall fireworks, DC was boosted by its higher safety and recreation rankings, along with tying for the fewest DUI-related deaths per capita in July.

Known as the "birthplace of the American Revolution," Boston followed DC in 18th place. The home of the Bunker Hill Monument and several historical sites on the Freedom Trail had strong rankings in park quality, safety, and event popularity, but was held back by its lack of affordability.

Baltimore finished in the middle of the rankings at No. 51. The home of Fort McHenry, which inspired the writing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the War of 1812, tied with nearby DC for fewest DUI deaths but was also hurt by weak affordability.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was ratified, ended up toward the bottom in 87th place nationally. The nation's first capital and home to the Continental Congresses scored poorly for weather and affordability, ranking among the most expensive for beer and wine.

While NYC ranked very highly, two nearby cities in New Jersey were scored among the worst Fourth of July celebrations. Despite good weather, Jersey City came in 96th place, with one of the highest beer and wine prices in the country, while Newark came in dead last, ranking at or near the bottom in affordability, attractions, and celebrations.

Three coastal Virginia cities were also in the rankings: Norfolk (44th), Virginia Beach (45th), and Chesapeake (76th). WalletHub didn't rank any cities in Connecticut, like Bridgeport, Hartford, or New Haven.

Americans are expected to spend nearly $9 billion on food alone on Independence Day in 2025, according to the National Retail Federation.

You can click here to see WalletHub's full 2025 ranking of Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations.

