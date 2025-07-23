Uber Will Let Women Skip Male Drivers, Riders Wth New Feature: Here's How

Uber is rolling out a new feature in the US that allows women drivers and passengers to choose other women, the company announced in a news release on Wednesday, July 23. The feature called Women Preferences aims to give women more control over who they're matched with on the platform.

A pilot program will begin in Detroit, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in the coming weeks before expanding the feature nationwide.

"At Uber, we believe that when we make our platform better for women, we make it better for everyone," the company said. "Across the US, women riders and drivers have told us they want the option to be matched with other women on trips. We've heard them — and now we're introducing new ways to give them even more control over how they ride and drive."

For women riders, Uber is introducing three ways to increase the chances of being matched with a woman driver.

When requesting an on-demand ride, users will soon see an option for women drivers. If the wait time is too long, they can still choose a standard pickup.

For those who prefer to plan ahead, women can pre-schedule trips with the preference enabled through Uber Reserve. Additionally, a "women driver" preference can be turned on in the app's settings.

While a match isn't guaranteed, enabling the setting increases the likelihood of being paired with a woman driver. Women drivers will be able to toggle a similar setting in their app to prioritize female passengers.

Uber first launched the feature in Saudi Arabia in 2019 after women were legally allowed to drive. Since then, it has expanded to 40 countries and been used in more than 100 million trips.

The company said it refined the system through testing in countries like Germany and France to understand rider and driver behavior better. Uber also said that it took time to have the feature work reliably because most drivers on the platform are men.

The addition comes as Uber and Lyft have faced criticism for how the rideshare companies have handled sexual assault and harassment complaints. Lyft launched a similar matching option in late 2023, pairing women and nonbinary riders and drivers, CNBC reported.

Uber has added other safety-focused updates in recent years, including rider PIN verification and teen accounts.

