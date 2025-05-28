Twice-Jailed Ex-CT Gov. John Rowland Pardoned by Trump: Reports

The 68-year-old Rowland’s name appeared on a list of clemency recipients released Wednesday, May 28, which also included reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of the show Chrisley Knows Best, rapper NBA YoungBoy, and former US Rep. Michael Grimm of New York, according to Politico.

The Republican former governor led Connecticut from 1995 until his 2004 resignation amid scandal. He spent 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge.

In 2014, Rowland was convicted again, this time on two counts of falsifying records in a federal investigation, conspiracy, two counts of making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, and two counts of causing illegal campaign contributions, federal authorities said.

Investigators alleged Rowland illegally accepted payments from the campaign of failed US congressional candidate Lisa Wilson-Foley.

He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for the seven counts.

Trump did not disclose his reasoning for granting the pardons.

