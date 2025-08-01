Trump Tariffs Hit Ford Harder Than Foreign Rivals, US Automaker Says

Ford said it's at a disadvantage compared to companies based in the European Union, Japan, and South Korea, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump has set the tariff rate for those nations at 15%, significantly lower than the broad 25% duty on autos and light trucks that began in the spring.

The 15% duties are the newest in Trump's rapidly changing tariff policies, with the latest rates going into effect on Friday, Aug. 1. Before Trump took office, most automakers faced just a 2.5% tariff rate, Axios reported.

Ford said it remains vulnerable to rising costs for imported components and materials.

"Japan and South Korea have real advantages in labor costs, materials, and currency," Ford told the WSJ. "Meanwhile, Ford is facing billions due to multiple tariffs on auto parts, steel, aluminum, and more that increase our costs of building in America."

The suburban Detroit manufacturer's tariff expenses are quickly rising.

Ford suspended its full-year guidance in May, CNBC reported. The company paid $800 million in tariffs during the second quarter of 2025 and forecasts the yearly impact to be $3 billion, although Ford expects to offset about $1 billion through cost-cutting.

Longtime Detroit-based rival General Motors expects an even larger annual tariff hit of up to $5 billion after losing about $1.1 billion in Q2 2025. Other US automakers like Stellantis ($350 million) and Tesla ($200 million) also reported tariff-related losses.

Still, Ford says it's feeling the worst impacts because of how much it relies on foreign materials.

"We make about 80% of our vehicles [in the US], but we still import parts from all over the world, and that's the opportunity to work with the administration," CEO Jim Farley told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

Ford also buys large amounts of aluminum, which now carries a 50% tariff. Most US suppliers pass those costs on to Ford, the company said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that Ford’s challenges are "idiosyncratic," pointing to its use of aluminum instead of steel in F-series trucks. Ford chief financial officer Sherry House said the automaker has had "near-daily conversations" with the Trump administration, with talks especially focusing on the aluminum duties.

Ford claims the tariffs won't stop competitors like Toyota or Volkswagen from making vehicles overseas, while GM could benefit by building cheaper Chevrolets and Buicks in South Korea. In one example, Ford said its US-built Escape SUV now costs roughly $5,000 more to make than a Toyota RAV4 assembled in Japan.

The United Auto Workers also criticized Trump's tariff strategy.

"US trade policy should push automakers to build in America, with skilled, union labor," the union said. "A flat 15% tariff doesn't accomplish that."

Bernstein auto analyst Daniel Roeska agrees with Ford's concerns.

"If you're now lowering tariffs and letting more cars and content flow into the US, that relatively disadvantages Ford more than others," he told the WSJ.

The White House defended Trump's trade approach.

"No President has taken a greater interest in restoring American auto industry dominance than President Trump, and the administration is in constant touch with the auto industry to meet this objective," spokesperson Kush Desai told Axios.

As the nation's auto industry scrambles to adjust, Ford executives say they're still hoping for a better deal.

"Ford is a leading auto producer in the US and the leading exporter with the most UAW workers," Farley said on a call with analysts. "We're very clear with the administration."

Along with Trump's tariffs, Ford is also dealing with a rising number of recalls, which cost the automaker about $540 million in Q2 2025.

